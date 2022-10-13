Spurs boss Antonio Conte: "We are talking about a really good performance but the final part we have to take a big lesson, everybody. Myself and the players, everybody conceded the game ended. Maybe also the stadium and the fans.

“That’s the negative aspect - The game finishes when the referee whistles three times.

"In the last part of the game, everybody conceded the game ended and we conceded a corner from which they scored, then we had the opportunity to score the penalty but we missed. When we missed the penalty honestly, I was a bit scared, because I thought everything can happen.

"It is difficult - now we are talking with a smile because we won. But imagine if this game finished a draw. That would have been a disaster."

On qualifying from Group D of the Champions League: "We have the chance with the next game with a win to go through the next round. For us, that would be a great achievement.

"It was our first target this season to go through to the next round in the Champions League. Now our focus has to be on Saturday because I tried to exploit this situation, I tried to give a bit of rest to players.

"We have tomorrow to rest and then on Friday we have to prepare the game against Everton."