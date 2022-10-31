'They didn't have a go' - Reo-Coker disappointed by West Ham
West Ham played well "for only 10 minutes" at Old Trafford and should have had a go from the start against Manchester United.
That's the view of their former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was disappointed David Moyes' side did not have more attacking intent in Sunday's 1-0 defeat.
"I don't really think they gave a go of it," he said. "If they'd had the approach of the final 10 minutes from the start then it could have been a different game.
"Teams are just so fearful of losing and showing too much respect. You have a much better chance when you actually have a go - like Leeds did against Liverpool at Anfield.
"You only saw that from the last 10 minutes from West Ham."
Ex-Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor agreed, arguing that the Hammers played for the perfect away performance, but did not pull it off.
"In the first half, Manchester United kept turning the ball over, but West Ham did not punish them," he said. "If they'd nicked a goal, it would have been a perfect away performance but they did not manage it."