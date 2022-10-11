RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose is expecting another, action-packed "wild" night of Champions League football at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

He brings his side to Glasgow looking to replicate last week's 3-1 win over Celtic in Germany and avoid the defeats suffered by Leipzig and himself with Borussia Dortmund in the city last season against Rangers.

"I'm well prepared for the fact it's going to be a wild game from the outset," Rose said.

He is looking to improve on small details following last week's game and feels they have learned from Celtic's strong spell in the first half.

"It was only the 25 minutes before the break that we had to look at," the head coach said. "We have looked at it and now we are looking forward."

Rose said Celtic have "a wonderful stadium here and fantastic fans and amazing atmosphere".

He pointed out that he also led Salzburg to a win over a Celtic side led by Brendan Rodgers but stressed that the experience will have little bearing this time as "it's a new game, a new strategy and new players".