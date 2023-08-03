Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Right now I am more worried about Wolves than any of the other established Premier League teams, with the possible exception of Everton.

"This is a transitional season which could easily go wrong. How well money is spent during the transfer window will decide their fate."

