Bournemouth look set to sign defender Max Aarons from Norwich City, BBC Radio Solent has reported - beating Leeds United to the 23-year-old.

Leeds had agreed a deal with the Canaries, but the Cherries made a late move on Wednesday.

The PA news agency is reporting that the the initial fee will be £7m, rising to £12m.

Aarons, who helped England Under-21s win the European Championship last month, has been expected to leave Carrow Road this summer.

He made his Norwich debut under Daniel Farke - now boss at Elland Road - and has made 213 appearances for the club.