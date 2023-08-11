Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

If by "of note" you mean for a significant fee, we will have to take Wolves at their word for now and assume not. But notable signings do not always cost a fortune.

For example, I would be hopeful that Matt Doherty, back with the club on a free transfer, will be an important positive influence. We may reconvene in May and decide that the most successful signings Wolves make this summer were neither expensive nor high-profile.

Perhaps some combination of deals in and out this month will yet occur that surprise us. If there are no more significant signings, it does not necessarily spell trouble, but there are certainly risks.