Beale laments 'really poor defending' in Rangers defeat

Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned Rangers’ defending must improve after they conceded “poor” goals in the 3-1 friendly defeat by Olympiakos at Ibrox.

"It's good we are getting that feedback now,” Beale told Rangers TV.

“All three of the goals were really, really poor defending. It's a whole team thing so we need to look at that.

"Some of our approach play and some of the attacking play was good. Listen, it's really good feedback. We trained hard coming into the game so I knew we would be a bit heavy in the legs so that's on me.

"The biggest thing in pre-season is to give yourself big challenges to prepare.

"We are not giving up big chances but we are conceding goals. But better now in pre-season when we can continue to work than in two weeks' time."