We asked you where you think Newcastle will finish in the Premier League this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Andrew: I think finishing seventh would be a great season. The intensity of Howe's style means fighting on all fronts, including Europe, will have an impact on squad. We still don't have the required quality in depth to mount a serious challenge on all fronts. Plus Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool will likely do better than they did last season. A fight for Europe begins.

Stu: I think Eddie has spent wisely, the players brought in are quality and will fit in to the squad without upsetting the togetherness as none of them are breaking the wage structure. I think we can be top six and with a bit of luck on the injury front we could sneak top four.

Steve: I said when Newcastle did so well in the second half of the previous season that we would get top six so to get top four last season was better than I expected. Never mind Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United’s improvement, look at our buys and how Eddie will improve them. I forecast third or fourth and a cup, plus a good run in Europe. Believe in Eddie.

Gareth: Top-eight finish with any place beyond eighth a bonus. To get past the group stage in the Champions League (depending on the draw) would be a massive step forward and to go as far as possible in the cups. No super high expectation just hope, belief in the team and dreams of better days. The complete contrast to how we all felt under Ashley’s regime!

Andy: I think we will have another good season. We’ve been largely difficult to beat for around 18 months under Eddie Howe. Hopefully there is another couple of top class signings to come by the end of the window. Top five and decent runs in all cups including the Champions League.