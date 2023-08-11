Hodgson, who turned 76 on Wednesday, said the excitement of a new season remains as great as ever: "I have just as much excitement and hope that things will go our way, just as I would have done before my very first game, which was a long time ago."

On his team adapting to the summer exit of Wilfried Zaha, Hodgson said: "He's done a wonderful job for the club, we can't speak highly enough of him and we can't wish him well enough in his new venture. The fact is you can't expect to have a player like Wilf doing what he's done for you forever, the day will come where you have to prepare for life without him. We've had plenty of opportunity to get used to the idea and it's up to the players to make certain they do as well as they did in the latter part of last season when he wasn't available."

Hodgson said Palace have "no desire" to sell Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze before the transfer deadline, adding: "It would be a bitter blow now if we have to start the season with top players being tempted away or other clubs coming in and persuading Palace to sell them. I must say there's no desire on the club's part to sell any of those players."

Palace's medical team "do not want to push" summer signing Matheus Franca too soon after detecting an injury that will delay his debut.