Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

While Andoni Iraola has gone on record about needing to strengthen his midfield, a perhaps more pressing issue is that new left-back signing Milos Kerkez is currently the only fit full-back at the club.

With first-choice Adam Smith unlikely to be fit enough to start the season (and the injury-plagued Ryan Fredericks seemingly not close to first-team contention), left-winger Jaidon Anthony filled in at right-back against Lorient on Saturday.

While he will not let his manager down in terms of effort, it is unlikely to be a permanent switch.

Depending on the threat posed by the opposition's left flank, centre-backs Chris Mepham and James Hill are other makeshift options at right-back, assuming that Marcos Senesi and Illia Zabarnyi are the preferred pairing in the centre.

But Senesi came off the bench to play in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role against Lorient – so it will be interesting to see how the starting XI lines up against West Ham on Saturday and whether or not there are any new arrivals before then.