Johnson on injury worries, energy levels & 'asset' Melkersen's future
- Published
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs face Luzern in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Hibs boss:
Elie Youan, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh Campbell are injury doubts and Johnson could take an “educated gamble” on their fitness but won't "put players at risk for the long term".
On what needs to change from the weekend defeat at Motherwell, Johnson says: “Energy. The physical output was way down from Thursday to Sunday. Not even close."
He wants his side to rediscover the “identity” they showed in the first-leg win over the Swiss that was lacking at Fir Park.
On whether European involvement is hindering Hibs’ league form, he says: “Yeah, in terms of the physical side, not anything else. We quickly have to flip the mindset and go into a game where we’ve put ourselves in a positive position for the second leg."
There will be no complacency from the squad after their 3-1 first-leg win and Hibs can’t afford to look ahead to facing Aston Villa in the next round: "We’ve got to narrow our focus to this game only."
Elias Melkersen is “absolutely” still in Johnson’s future plans despite being sent on loan to Stromsgodset. “He’s an asset to us, he’s on a long-term contract and someone we believe heavily in."