St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson spoke to BBC Scotland after his side's loss to Aberdeen.

"We didn't do the basics right in the first 30 minutes," he said.

"We give the ball away that leads to the free-kick for the first goal, and then it's compounded by the red card, and it's an uphill battle from there. We made too many poor decisions and you get punished when you do that.

"It's hard for me to fault the group overall for a terrific season. We just couldn't get over the line for European football."