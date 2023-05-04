Former Premier League striker Kevin Davies says Sam Allardyce will be "relishing" Leeds' difficult run-in and he would "not be surprised" if the 68-year-old keeps the Whites in the Premier League.

Leeds play Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their remaining fixtures.

Davies played under Allardyce at Bolton during a successful period from 2003-2007 which included finishing seventh in the 2006-07 season.

"Sam has a great balance of when to go hard on a player and when to put the arm around them," Davies told BBC Radio 5 Live. "His man-management was the best that I have worked under,"

"Tactically he has got to look at the defence as Leeds are shipping far too many goals but they have the firepower to score as well.

"Sam has three of the top six to play in his remaining games. Some might think, 'I am not going to take the job'.

"But he is the opposite. He relished the big games at Bolton against the likes of Arsene Wenger and Rafael Benitez as he was so ambitious and wanted to prove himself. We worked so hard and upset the big boys on a number of occasions.

"It would not surprise me if he does pull it out of the bag."

Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock, who played under the former England manager at Blackburn from 2008-2009, also believes he is "the right person" for the job.

He added: “It is a very clever appointment but I think it should have been done when they brought Javi Gracia in. People often look past Sam Allardyce as he is not the sexy move.

“I think now they will have enough and the players will absolute love playing for him. He is a great character, I don’t think the fans will be overly happy but if he keeps them up and does the job, they will be happy.”

