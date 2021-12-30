Departures more likely than arrivals

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Traditionally Brighton have not done, or looked to do much business in January and there is nothing to suggest this year will be any different. With several players back from injury head coach Graham Potter seems relatively happy with the current group.

The club never rules out taking any short-term opportunities that arise but departures are more likely than arrivals. Striker Aaron Connolly looks set for a loan move to the Championship with Middlesbrough showing interest but the Seagulls are unlikely to feel the desperate need for a replacement with Danny Welbeck available once again alongside Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Some other younger players may also depart on loan to gain valuable experience in line with the club’s strategy. Technical Director Dan Ashworth has been key to recruitment and a contingency plan for the future without him will no doubt be in place amid interest from Newcastle United.