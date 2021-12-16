West Ham v Norwich: Last time out

West Ham face Norwich this weekend, with the last time they met sealing the Canaries' relegation to the Championship.

Daniel Farke's side needed a miracle to stay afloat and they came up against an inspired Michail Antonio who bagged all four goals for the ruthless Hammers.

His first goal was a neat volley from six yards, his second a well-taken header and he completed his hat-trick with a smuggled rebound after Tim Krul's save.

He rounded off the scoring with a simple tap in from Ryan Fredericks' cross.

The result moved West Ham six points clear of the relegation zone, while condemning Norwich to a seventh successive league defeat, their 24th of an abject season.