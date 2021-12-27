Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he played Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi against Aston Villa against the advice of club doctors.

Both players missed the draws with Everton and Wolves after testing positive for Covid-19 and Tuchel said he thought they "could take the risk" against Villa.

The gamble paid off, with half-time substitute Lukaku starring in scoring a goal and winning a penalty, while Hudson-Odoi impressed over the full 90 minutes.

"I am happy that it went well today," Tuchel said, before Wednesday's game against Brighton. "Let's see how the reaction is from here.

"With Callum, we forced him and I thought he was brilliant today. He should have played one half to a maximum of 60 minutes and this was already more than the fitness department recommended.

"It was also a risk because he just came back from Covid."

Lukaku has been feeling his way back into the team after a four-week injury absence when he contracted coronavirus and Tuchel says his team is stronger with the Belgian in it.

"He was simply unlucky to get injured - and then after his injury, while he was struggling to come back in the schedule, he caught Covid.

"We put him on the pitch for 45 minutes, which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him. But we thought we could take the risk and be more offensive with him."