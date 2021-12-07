Tuesday talking point: Will this be Leicester’s month?

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas… you’re hoping for the latest games console or phone and you end up with bath salts and socks.

That’s what it feels like at the moment for Leicester fans - a season that promised so much but, like Postman Pat in a van with a flat tyre, failing to deliver.

Did we overachieve the past two seasons? Have other teams worked us out and caught us up? A third season dip for Brendan Rodgers? Injuries? You pay your money and you take your choice.

All I know is December could be a season-defining month for Leicester City. On Thursday, it’s a winner-takes-all match at Napoli in the Europa League. Five matches played and still anyone can qualify in some form or another.

A Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Liverpool and league matches against a revitalised Spurs, another game against Liverpool and our annual Christmas match against Manchester City.

But this is the rollercoaster ride that is Leicester City – we could just as easily qualify top of our Europa League group, find ourselves in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and sitting pretty after taking nine points from the aforementioned games...

Oh, and throw in a loss to struggling Everton and Newcastle because that would be a Leicester City month.