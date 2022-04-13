Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City are open to letting three first-team fringe players leave this summer.

Yangel Herrera, currently on loan at La Liga side Espanyol, is expected to attract a £20m price tag. The central midfielder joined City in 2017 before immediately being loaned out to sister club New York City.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan has also had loans in subsequent seasons with Huesca and Granada. It’s understood there is Premier League interest.

City will also listen to offers for academy breakthrough Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The defender is currently on loan at Championship side Stoke City but is attracting interest from Premier League clubs. City are open to selling the 20-year-old who made his professional debut in September 2019 and also reached an FA Youth Cup final alongside Phil Foden.

Ko Itakura, who arrived at City in January 2019, will also be allowed to leave. The Japanese centre-back has spent this season at Schalke on loan and the German side have a £5m option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Midfielder Tommy Doyle is unlikely to be sold but loan offers will be listened to. The 20-year-old is currently at Cardiff having spent the first half of the season at Hamburg.