Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Predicted points: 51 (15 from final nine games)

Final position: 9th

The final nine games for Villa should prove to be a very interesting period for the club.

With the decision made to sack Dean Smith and replace him with Steven Gerrard, it was clear to see the change in strategy from the owners to try to accelerate the progression of Aston Villa to genuinely challenge the top six.

With that in mind, the final part is key to building some momentum to take into next season, particularly with trying to convince Philippe Coutinho to commit his future, with that helping to further attract big names.

Before the defeats by Arsenal and West Ham, a mini, three-game winning streak had put paid to any faint relegation fears, so the manager has the freedom to utilise his squad, blood some youngsters and assess a number of players who could well be playing for their futures.

With games against Wolves, Liverpool and Tottenham on the horizon, improving our extremely disappointing record of only gaining four points against the top eight is imperative.

Finally, we have the small matter of playing Manchester City on the last day of the season. Could Gerrard help his beloved Liverpool win the title?

Richard and David (below - 16:56 yesterday) both think Villa are heading for ninth this season - do you agree? Will they push even higher? Have your say here