Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he is feeling "excitement" at the prospect of making England's European Championship squad.

England boss Gareth Southgate was watching on Sunday as Phillips impressed in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Southgate has given the 25-year-old seven caps, including starts in all three World Cup qualifiers in March.

"If it comes it comes, but if it doesn't then I'll just work harder to get in the next one," Phillips told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If I can build a few more consistent performances towards the end of the season then why not? Hopefully it does come."

