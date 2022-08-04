Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

At the start of their pre-season tour last month, Thomas Tuchel spoke of the "intense" relationship with Todd Boehly and fellow directors as they messaged each other daily, attempting to catch-up in a transfer market in which they were hampered for almost three months because of sanctions.

The German manager told BBC Sport of how Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham had done their deals early and, although he was delighted to sign Raheem Sterling, he was hungry to boost his defence with two further signings, one of which was fulfilled by signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, having believed Manchester City's Nathan Ake or Sevilla's Jules Kounde would join them, Chelsea are still searching for another defender and have seemingly diversified their approach.

The board may have learned a thing or two about hijacking deals after their experiences with Barcelona over Raphinha and Kounde.

They have also already discovered how clubs operate in different countries and how a good day can quickly turn into a bad one.

Tuchel wants another centre-back to cover for the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and, with Chelsea already well stocked with attackers and midfielders, some fans may question what the club's transfer strategy is.

Losing the know-how of former director Marina Granovskaia, plus technical and performance advisor Petr Cech during the first transfer window of the new era is another question the board have faced.

The biggest issue, however, is likely to surround whether Chelsea can offload some of their players before the end of the transfer window. Being able to negotiate outgoings will be a further test for the new ownership over the next month.

