Have Newcastle achieved 'elite' status already?

Graphic showing points per game of every Premier League team in 2022. 1. Liverpool (2.41), 2. Man City (2.38), 3. Tottenham (2), 4= Newcastle, Arsenal (1.95), 6. Chelsea (1.71), Brighton (1.48), 8. Crystal Palace (1.32), 9= Brentford, Man Utd (1.3), 11. Leeds (1.26), 12. Leicester (1.22), 13. Wolves (1.17), 14. West Ham (1.14), 15. Aston Villa (1.13), 16. Southampton (1.05), 17. Everton (0.88)

Newcastle's results in 2022 have been those of a top-four club, according to data analysts Gracenote.

With two-thirds of the year gone, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have a better points-per-game in 2022, with Newcastle level in fourth with Arsenal (who have won their opening three fixtures of the season).

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote, said: "If Newcastle sustain their current points per match until the end of the year, it will be the best calendar year performance by a non-big-six club since the 'big six' became established in 2009.

"Newcastle United's Premier League performance in 2022 suggests that they may already be part of the elite in England."

Over a full season, a points-per-game of 1.95 would equate to 74 points, enough for a top-four finish in each of the last four seasons.

