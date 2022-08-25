Newcastle's results in 2022 have been those of a top-four club, according to data analysts Gracenote.

With two-thirds of the year gone, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have a better points-per-game in 2022, with Newcastle level in fourth with Arsenal (who have won their opening three fixtures of the season).

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote, said: "If Newcastle sustain their current points per match until the end of the year, it will be the best calendar year performance by a non-big-six club since the 'big six' became established in 2009.

"Newcastle United's Premier League performance in 2022 suggests that they may already be part of the elite in England."

Over a full season, a points-per-game of 1.95 would equate to 74 points, enough for a top-four finish in each of the last four seasons.

