Hearts reveal 2023-24 home kit

Hearts have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 campaign. As you would expect, it is... maroon.

But, as the club enters its 150th anniversary celebrations, the strip takes inspiration from the Heart of Midlothian on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

A statement on the club's website reads: "The deep maroon shirt incorporates the world-renowned mosaic through a striking sleeve graphic, which bears tonal elements to create a stunning visual."

Like the look of it, Jambos?