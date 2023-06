Germany forward Kai Havertz has no intention of signing a new deal at Chelsea. The 24-year-old is a target for Arsenal. (ESPN, external)

Chelsea are considering whether to trigger the 35m euro (£30m) release clause in the Villarreal contract of 21-year-old Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson. (ESPN, external)

Brighton are considering a move for Chelsea's 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Football Insider, external)

