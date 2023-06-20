Maeda on target as Celtic trio feature in Japan win

Daizen Maeda made a scoring impact off the bench as Japan routed Peru 4-1 in a friendly also featuring Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

Attacker Maeda replaced Kyogo - who was making his first Japan start in nine months - on the hour and capitalised on a defensive mistake in the 74th minute to burst clear and fire the hosts' fourth.

Midfielder Hatate played the first half in Osaka as Japan followed up their thrashing of El Salvador with another victory.