Fisher joins Dunfermline on permanent deal

Defender Sam Fisher has left Dundee to sign for Dunfermline Athletic after knocking back a new contract at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at the Pars, who ended the campaign as League 1 champions.

Dundee will receive training compensation for Fisher, who departs having made 12 first-team appearances. A sell-on clause ensures the Dens Park club will also be due a cut should he move on from Dunfermline for a fee.

Dundee said in a statement: "An offer was made to Sam to continue his career at Dundee but he is understandably now looking to secure regular first-team football.

"We would like to thank Sam for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."