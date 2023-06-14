Newcastle announce retained list for the 2023-24 season

Newcastle have announced their retained list for 2023-24, triggering an option to extend Matt Ritchie's contract by a further year, but ensuring Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff will leave at the end of this month.

Offers have also been made to Paul Dummett and Loris Karius while Dan Burn has activated another year on his existing contract, based on appearances.

Clark, 33, has been at St James' Park since August 2016, but spent part of last season on loan with Sheffield United.

Academy product Longstaff is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will remain at Newcastle for treatment.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood will complete a permanent move to the City Ground on 1 July.