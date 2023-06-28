Kyogo 'most valuable player' in Premiership

Seems pretty obvious for a chap who scored 30 goals in a title-tinning campaign, doesn't it?

But, according to the folks over at Transfermarkt, external, the Japan international has a market value of €14 million, overtaking previous top-spot holder, Jota, who is worth €13 million.

With a €5 million increase in value, Kyogo is not the only Celtic star to see his stock rise.

Reo Hatate has rocketed up €4.5 million to €11 milllion, while both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt O'Riley have had a €2 million increase to €13 and €9 million respectively.

In turn, Celtic have overtaken Rangers as the most valuable squad in Scotland.