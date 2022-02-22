Newcastle - along with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan - are eyeing a move for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian), external

But the Magpies' hopes of signing Wales midfielder Brennan Johnson have faded with Nottingham Forest increasing their efforts to get him to sign a new deal. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Fabian Schar are on the verge of signing new contracts at St James' Park. (Telegraph), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column