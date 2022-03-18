Conte on injuries, Dier and West Ham

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

Japhet Tanganga's knee surgery "was the best solution for the player" and Conte said "he will be ready next season".

Conte hopes Oliver Skipp might return after the international break. He said the midfielder "has to be strong because we believe in him and we are waiting for him".

He had hoped Eric Dier would get an England call-up because "in this moment he is one of the best defenders in the league".

On Mikel Arteta's fixture complaints, Conte said: "If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair, we postponed Tottenham v Arsenal. I don’t forget this."

On West Ham, Conte said: "We are in the same position in the table and in this moment we have the same target".

He also praised the "fantastic job" David Moyes is doing with the Hammers.

