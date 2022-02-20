'We have to score more' - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham: "After going behind, they defended so deep and so compact – it was incredible. They don’t lose the ball with Harry Kane and can run as well with Son Heung-min and Kulusevski.

"I think we played well. We created a lot of chances. I can’t say anything wrong about the team because we were there all the time. But it was difficult.

"They played the way I expected them to play. They were good in the build-up and created a lot of space to run on the counter-attack, but in general we coped well and played a good game.

"Everyone knows what [Kane] gives. For the first goal we defended the pass inside badly, but after 10 to 15 minutes we created a lot of chances. [Spurs keeper] Hugo Lloris was brilliant. We have to score more."