West Ham run Sevilla close to leave tie hanging in the balance

David Moyes was "proud" of West Ham's performance at Sevilla, despite the narrow loss leaving their Europa League hopes hanging in the balance.

"We came up against a really good European team, an experienced team, and I thought we came really close to getting a draw," he said.

"We'll get a goal next week, I've got no doubt about that. We've just got to make sure we don't concede any."

With Julen Lopetegui's side occupying second spot in La Liga, the difficulty of the Hammers' assignment was evident, and the task was further highlighted by Sevilla's outstanding record at their home stadium, where they have not lost a domestic game all season.

But Moyes' side should have led when Nikola Vlasic headed an early opportunity straight at the keeper and Michail Antonio fluffed the rebound.

Vlasic, Tomas Soucek and Manuel Lanzini also went close, but Munir el Haddadi's superb goal on the hour ensured the Hammers go into the second leg behind on aggregate.

However, Moyes was more than satisfied by the efficient manner in which his side went about their work.

And he will also have noted the impact of substitute Said Benrahma, whose elusive running caused the Spanish side several problems after his introduction.

He may come into consideration to start the return leg at London Stadium on 17 March.