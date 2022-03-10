Leeds players 'chained by pressure' to perform for fans - Marsch

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to MOTD: "Disjointed. A little bit surprised not to be as clear as we were at Leicester.

"I heard a lot about Elland Road and the energy and it was fantastic and I think we have a group who wants to perform for the fans so hard they are almost in some ways chained by the pressure and aren't able to be clear and play with more confidence.

"We addressed that at half time and our best spell was the 15 minutes after the break. At 2-0 it made it hard and we were not able to climb back into the match.

"We have to continue to stay strong and be calm and be clear in what we try to achieve on the pitch.

"It comes with performance. In the second half we were able to bring the crowd into the match and almost find a chance to create a couple of half chances and maybe get a goal.

"It is a big job right now, a big job to help the group be confident, help them to be clear and to transition not just tactically but also with the overall mentality of what the team has been.

"I knew it would not be an automatic flip of the switch but you can see we have more work to do and not much time to get it done."