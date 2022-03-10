Leicester 2-0 Rennes: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "It was a great win, against a team that a lot of people before had said had scored a lot of goals. To restrict them to one shot on target shows how collectively the team had to work very hard. We scored two fantastic goals. So yeah, a really enjoyable game and a really good win.

"They were bright and we were loose with our passing early on. We gave the ball up cheaply and teams in Europe know how to look after the ball.

"I said to the players before that whatever the result at the end of the game it is only half-time. I also said to them about the game last night - the PSG v Real Madrid game. Talk about being 2-0 up. For me it is a scoreline of endurance. You still need to endure, stay focused and suffer a little bit. That is what we will need to do next week. We know we have the quality to win there too.