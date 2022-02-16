Confirmed team news - Inter Milan v Liverpool
Italian champions Inter Milan start with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko while Ivan Perisic is also among the starters.
Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko.
Four changes for Liverpool from the side that won at Burnley on Sunday.
There is no Jordan Henderson so Virgil van Dijk is captain, while 18-year-old Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate return to the side.
Henderson - who suffered a knee injury at Turf Moor - Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Mane.