Confirmed team news - Inter Milan v Liverpool

Four changes for Liverpool from the side that won at Burnley on Sunday.

There is no Jordan Henderson so Virgil van Dijk is captain, while 18-year-old Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate return to the side.

Henderson - who suffered a knee injury at Turf Moor - Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Mane.