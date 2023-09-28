Mackay on 'incredible' refereeing decisions, injuries & staying positive

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premiership visit of Hearts.

Here are the key points:

  • He spoke to the Scottish FA head of referees Crawford Allan after challenges on Josh Sims and Josh Reid went unpunished in last night's League Cup defeat to Aberdeen.

  • Mackay described it as "incredible" and says Aberdeen could have had two players sent off if VAR had been in use.

  • Sims and Reid left hospital this morning. Sims has had his leg stitched up while Reid injured his foot.

  • Mackay says back-to-back defeats to Aberdeen won't dent the positivity at the club after a good start to the season, highlighting the "strong mentality" in the group.

  • He doesn’t expect anything other than a tough game against Hearts in Dingwall this weekend.

  • It is another big game against a city club with a much bigger budget than County's, with Mackay adding: "Every game we play, we are generally seen as the underdogs."

