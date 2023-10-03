Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side "got what we deserved" in Monday night's 2-0 win at west London neighbours Fulham.

First-half goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja were enough for the Blues to record only their second Premier League win of the season.

"The first half we were much better than Fulham. The second half we were in control," Pochettino said post-match.

"I’m so happy because the players needed this victory and so did the fans. We now have two victories in less than one week. We needed to feel the taste of victory, and another clean sheet also.

"Now we have won two games we need to keep calm and keep building the belief and the confidence. We have had many negative circumstances with so many players not fit, but the most important thing is belief and the team believe in what we are doing."

Both goalscorers on the night were welcome for Chelsea - Mudryk has struggled since his big-money arrival in January but registered his first for the club and Broja found the net during his first start in almost a year after recorvering from an ACL injury.

"For Mischa (Mudryk) he scored his first goal in the Premier League, and for Armando after a long period out he scored again. I’m so happy for them, they deserve it," Pochettino added.

"We need to understand that young people need time and need to settle. It’s about adaptation. It’s a big change when Mudryk arrived here and when you arrive at a team, it’s not easy to settle in a team that isn’t solid. He wasn’t the cherry on the cake, they needed to add something to the team.

"It’s about time, having patience, trusting these young talented players, building confidence. It’s a big job, step by step. Sometimes people don’t have the patience but for us it’s about having the patience. Even when we weren’t winning, we were calm, stayed positive, had the belief."

