Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has spoken about the role he sees himself playing in Liverpool's midfield.

The Japan captain arrived at Anfield in the summer and has made five appearances so far in the Reds' new-look midfield.

“I am always conscious about whether I can be in the best position both defensively and offensively,” Endo told Liverpool's official matchday programme for Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Leicester City.

"When we are attacking, I see if I can be between the opponents’ forwards and midfielders, or I think how they are trying to put pressure on us. Every team has a system.

"I try to see which player tries to put pressure on me and change my position based on what I see – and change where to move the ball to.

"It is the same for defence. I see how the opponents move a ball in their system and think how I defend when a particular player makes a move. I always think about these things while playing."

When asked about his new team-mates, Endo singled out goalkeeper Alisson as one who has impressed him so far.

"I have played with a lot of keepers, but his ability to stop shots is excellent. Of course, the forward players have very high skills and the other players are very skilful as well, but Alisson’s ability to stop shots is brilliant," added the 30-year-old.

"He saves the team from dangerous situations and he is very powerful."