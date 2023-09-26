Guardiola confirmed midfielder Kalvin Phillips will make only his fifth start for the club in the absence of the suspended Rodri: "Rodri will be missed and his consistency is really important. He will help us breathe." Phillips has struggled for regular minutes since his £45m move from Leeds United last year, and two of his previous starts came at the end of last season after City had already won the Premier League.

The City boss said Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are set to be involved after recovering from their recent injuries: "Jack is much better - Mateo as well. I don’t know how many minutes they will play, but it will be from the beginning or the second half."

On plans to rotate his players to help balance a tough schedule: "The matches against Wolves, Leipzig and Arsenal are much more important, so the guys who didn’t play much will play. We’ll travel there to win the game, but I have to consider the effort in this period and if they're going to get injured again, otherwise we’ll be in trouble."