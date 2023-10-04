International call-ups for Kelly & Spencer

Uncapped Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is back in the Scotland squad for this month's double-header against Spain and France.

Kelly - an ever-present for the Steelmen this season - has fully recovered from the back injury that forced him to withdraw injured before Scotland's win over Georgia and defeat to England in September.

Fir Park team-mate Brodie Spencer will also head off international duty after being called up by Northern Ireland.

The on-loan Huddersfield defender, 19, was part of Michael O'Neill's squad last month but won the last of his three caps in June 2022.