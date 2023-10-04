Kyle Lafferty expects former Rangers team-mate Steven Davis' approach as interim Ibrox boss to be similar to Walter Smith's, saying: "He won't say much but when Steven does speak, everyone will sit up and take note." (Sun), external

Former Rangers player Neil Murray believes Sam Lammers has struggled so far at Ibrox because he has not been played in his natural number 10 role. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Rangers forward Danilo is back on the training pitch following the cheekbone injury he sustained while scoring against St Johnstone last month. (Sun), external

