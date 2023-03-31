Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On which players he has available after international break, Potter said: "Thiago and [Cesar] Azpilicueta are still away, Raheem [Sterling] is coming back but not ready for tomorrow, more likely to be ready for Tuesday. Mason [Mount] trained and is available, Wesley [Fofana] will miss the game because his hamstring is tight and Christian Pulisic had a heavy cold returning from international duty."

He added that Kai Havertz and Reece James have both recovered after returning from international duty early.

On the impact of the international break, he said you have to use them "positively" and added that N'Golo Kante has been able to get more training and minutes in behind closed door games.

On Mount's difficult season, he said: "It's been tough for him. He’s had niggling injuries and noise and speculation, he’s a professional, a top professional and a good lad. How he's acted has been top. Sometimes in your career things aren’t optimal and you have to act well and that’s exactly what he’s done."

Following speculation about Chelsea coach Anthony Barry joining Bayern Munich, Potter said he has "huge respect" for him but there is "nothing to report, it's between the clubs".

On the impact of the club's financial results on the upcoming summer transfer window, he said: "We'll have conversations in future, I leave the financial decisions to the club and concentrate on my job. But I'm not hugely concerned."

