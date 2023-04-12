Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to appoint Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson in a senior football role. The Premier League side are in contact with Rangers as they look to entice Wilson back to England. (The Athletic)

Dave King says he has rejected a £25.3m offer for his stake in Rangers. The former Ibrox chairman, who owns just over 63 million shares in the club, revealed he was approached by an unnamed bidder last month. (Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos has been told to swap Scottish football for a tilt at Turkey by fellow Colombian international Alexis Perez. (Scottish Sun)