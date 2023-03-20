Shankland sorry after Hearts' loss at Pittodrie

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was at a loss to explain the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodire on Saturday as he issued an apology to club's fans, admitting the team "really let them down". (Scotsman), external

Liam Kelly says he would not be surprised if Craig Gordon made an international return as the Motherwell goalkeeper vies to replace the Hearts veteran, who is recovering from a broken leg. (Daily Record), external

