Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

William Ekong was refreshingly honest when I spoke to him after the defeat by Brighton. Not only at holding his hands up to his mistake for the second goal, but also at how Watford tactically came up well short at the Amex.

He felt they "probably set up against them in the wrong way". Essentially, Watford played too deep against Brighton.

The hosts exploited the huge space in between the lines and the Hornets didn’t have the right game plan to deal with Yves Bissouma and Adam Lallana when they got on the ball in midfield.

Imran Louza was hooked at half time - the Frenchman learning about the hectic pace of the Premier League the hard way - but to be fair to him his midfield partners Tom Cleverley and Peter Etebo couldn’t get anywhere near Bissouma and Lallana either.

To Xisco Munoz’s credit he did switch to a back three in the second half and Watford improved although Ismaila Sarr didn’t look too impressed at playing wing-back and it did coincide with Lallana being substituted. But Cucho Hernandez and, notably, Josh King caught the eye as subs.

The Premier League is ruthless and following the highs of the opening match and win against Aston Villa, the low followed on the south coast. Watford’s next Premier League games are Tottenham, Wolves, Norwich and Newcastle; they should be judged after that.