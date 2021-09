With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Newcastle's comings and goings:

Ins: Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea), Remi Savage (Liverpool), Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere), Joe Willock (Arsenal), Santiago Munoz (Santos Laguna)

Outs: Owen Bailey (released), Oliver Walters (released), Jude Swailes (released), Yannick Toure (released), Oliver Marshall (released), Ludwig Francillette (released), Florent Indalecio (released), Kyle Scott (released), George Rounsfell (released), Lucas Gamblin (released), Lewis Brannen (released), Tom Midgley (released), Josh Gilchrist (released), Josh Harrison (released), Tai Ebanks (released), Lewis Cass (Port Vale, loan), Florian Lejeune (Alaves), Elias Sorensen (Esbjerg fB), Yoshinori Muto (released), Jake Turner (Colchester, loan), Matty Longstaff (Aberdeen, loan), Oisín McEntee (Greenock Morton, loan), Rodrigo Vilca (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Tom Allan (Greenock Morton, loan)