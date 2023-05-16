A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Erik ten Hag's first season as Manchester United manager, for the most part, has been positive.

But from this point, it'd be difficult to describe anything less than Champions League qualification as a success.

And United's faltering away form - one of the minimal flaws in Ten Hag's maiden campaign - has seen that outcome descend into doubt in recent weeks.

Victory over Wolves offered some respite, but back-to-back losses at Brighton and West Ham earlier in the month opened the door for rivals Liverpool - who are enjoying a seven-game winning run.

United have tasted defeat on more trips than they've won in the Premier League. That record simply must improve in the final away day of the season at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Red Devils' home form has been as good as it has ever been under Ten Hag. Old Trafford is a fortress again. However, having to enter the final week of the season knowing it will take two wins in the space of four days to guarantee a top-four spot, could be too much pressure to handle.

So, there's a fine line between a good and bad 2022-23 campaign.

Three points at Bournemouth would almost ensure United are set for the former rather than the latter.