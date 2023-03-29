Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham striker Michail Antonio said he expected Antonio Conte to make a sharp exit from Tottenham after hearing the Italian's outburst at a news conference after his final match in charge at Southampton.

Conte left Spurs on Sunday, eight days after criticising some players and the club's culture following a 3-3 draw at St Mary's.

"There was no surprise, it was bound to happen," said Antonio. "There's no way you come out and say that and think to yourself: 'I'm staying here.'

"You say it because you know you're leaving and your time is up."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson added: "It's disappointing to see a manager of his calibre leave the Premier League, but I'm sure he'll be back in the game in no time at another top club."

