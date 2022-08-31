Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Bournemouth were shell-shocked, as their manager Scott Parker described his feelings and his team, by their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool and I thought they were a bit naive in that game.

Wolves will probably be smarting as they put in a good performance against Newcastle. They have so many good attacking players but they always have problems scoring goals. However, I think they will be a little too streetwise for Bournemouth and get the win here.

Tom's prediction: 1-1

This is going to be quite cagey, and very close. Wolves are a strange team, who looked like they might break into the top six for a spell last season but fell away. It will be interesting to see what happens with them next.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of this week's fixtures will go and cast your vote here