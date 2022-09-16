Tottenham have reported no new fitness concerns, with their only absentee being Lucas Moura, who is still nursing a calf issue.

Head coach Antonio Conte, who said on Thursday "no players are undroppable", must decide whether to keep faith with out-of-form forward Son Heung-min.

Leicester will continue to assess midfielder Dennis Praet, who is doubtful with a foot problem.

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

P﻿redict Tottenham's starting XI

W﻿ho do you think will make Rodgers' line-up?